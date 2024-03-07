Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $600.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,845 shares of company stock valued at $165,790,793. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

