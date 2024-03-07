Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 7,054 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,047,000 after purchasing an additional 90,594 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $332.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $335.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.