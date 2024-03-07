Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Boosts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Kroger were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kroger by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 347,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 9.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 347,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Kroger Trading Up 8.4 %

KR stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.73. 9,074,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $54.86.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

