Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 1.7% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.54. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

