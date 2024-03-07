Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $119.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $119,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 75,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,230,000 after purchasing an additional 308,091 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,078. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $385.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.08. The stock has a market cap of $376.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

