Holderness Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.22. 19,609,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,491,051. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.