WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.89. 1,023,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,892. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.96.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.