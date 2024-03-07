Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,896,016 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

UPS stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.08. 557,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

