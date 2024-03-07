iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $37,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,342,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,296,742. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $208.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

