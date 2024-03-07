CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,749 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CDW were worth $146,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CDW by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 197,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 301,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CDW by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $247.89. 27,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,192. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $249.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.02.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

