Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 657,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $22,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 548,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.37. 36,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.