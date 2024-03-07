Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,051 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,051 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $152.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.04 and its 200 day moving average is $153.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.