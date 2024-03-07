The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 128,255 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of General Electric worth $111,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 66.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,485,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.2% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE GE traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.22. 2,886,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,378,121. General Electric has a 52 week low of $86.07 and a 52 week high of $164.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.25. The company has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

