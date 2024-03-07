Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 109 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $16.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $998.32. The stock had a trading volume of 195,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,292. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $849.34 and its 200 day moving average is $734.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

