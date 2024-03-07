Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allie Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.33. 3,006,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,214,969. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

