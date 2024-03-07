BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %
BlackRock stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $834.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $797.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $841.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
