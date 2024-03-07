BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $834.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $797.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $841.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

