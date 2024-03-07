Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $106,831,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after buying an additional 531,356 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.05. 212,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average is $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

