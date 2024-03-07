iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $150,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
IVV traded up $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $517.06. 1,259,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,036. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $517.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.33. The stock has a market cap of $400.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
