Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,181 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.49. 594,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

