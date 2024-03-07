Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,760 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $35,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,609 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,954 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.08.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

