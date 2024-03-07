Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEXN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.33. 88,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $378.91 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.90. Nexxen International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nexxen International from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

