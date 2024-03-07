JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.39

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 43282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,322,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,055 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,230,000.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

