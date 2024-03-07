V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 49.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 542,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.19. 50,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.56. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

