Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $2,274,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 130.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 44.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,147,000 after buying an additional 182,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $71.70. 1,072,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

