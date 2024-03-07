Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,512 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $241.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.53 and a 200-day moving average of $197.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,429 shares of company stock worth $10,839,251. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

