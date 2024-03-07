Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.600-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.700-2.100 EPS.
Target Stock Down 0.3 %
TGT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.04. The company had a trading volume of 712,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,077. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $92,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $81,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
