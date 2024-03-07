Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.600-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.700-2.100 EPS.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

TGT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.04. The company had a trading volume of 712,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,077. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $92,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $81,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

