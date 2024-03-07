Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys 26,819 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,819 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of NeoGenomics worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 144,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

