Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 134,625 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1,513.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,625 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

