Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,546 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,069,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.82. The company had a trading volume of 439,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $111.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

