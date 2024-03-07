Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 564.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $387.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.43.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,360 shares of company stock valued at $85,649,053 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.