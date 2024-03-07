NioCorp Developments (NB) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NioCorp Developments to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -76.52% -4.25% -4.10%

Risk and Volatility

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 1105 2431 2951 105 2.31

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NioCorp Developments and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 351.13%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 53.04%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -2.11 NioCorp Developments Competitors $7.46 billion $1.10 billion 7.89

NioCorp Developments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NioCorp Developments competitors beat NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

