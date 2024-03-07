Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,875 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,827,000 after purchasing an additional 523,902 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $362.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.90 and a 200 day moving average of $290.20. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $367.29.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

