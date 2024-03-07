Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $35.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,455.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,568.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,270.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,383.18 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

