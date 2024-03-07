Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,875. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

