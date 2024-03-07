Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.96

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.96 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 12618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNF. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Knife River Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Knife River’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

