Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.03

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 526550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
