Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.03

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 526550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

