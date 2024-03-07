ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.41

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 21200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBNY. Citigroup raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen downgraded ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ABB by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 40,009 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

