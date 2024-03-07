IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.53

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 8517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

IDT Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $928.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $301.21 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $100,592.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDT by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 285,681 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 98.7% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 233,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in IDT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 158,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IDT by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDT by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,676,000 after buying an additional 102,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.