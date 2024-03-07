Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.93

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 24159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Value Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.