Guess? (NYSE:GES) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.20

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 23016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Guess? Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,856,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Guess? by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile



Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

