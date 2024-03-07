MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.29

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 180271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $62,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after buying an additional 2,409,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

