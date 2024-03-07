LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 229 ($2.91) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 176 ($2.23).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LondonMetric Property
LondonMetric Property Stock Performance
LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,263.16%.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LondonMetric Property
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.