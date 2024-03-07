LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 229 ($2.91) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 176 ($2.23).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement

LON:LMP traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 191.40 ($2.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,020,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,240. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.30 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204.60 ($2.60). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,007.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,263.16%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

