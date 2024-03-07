EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 3,794 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $36,460.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $32,562.06.

NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,634,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

