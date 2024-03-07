EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 3,794 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $36,460.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $32,562.06.

EverCommerce Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,634,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Get Our Latest Report on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.