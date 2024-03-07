EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 3,794 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $36,460.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $32,562.06.
EverCommerce Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $13.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.
Get Our Latest Report on EverCommerce
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EverCommerce
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.