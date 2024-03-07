Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 202,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 830,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

