Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMNFree Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,811,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $613,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $877,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBMN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 34,265 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.