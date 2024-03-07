Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,811,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $613,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $877,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBMN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 34,265 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

