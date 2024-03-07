Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.46. 2,239,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,541,054. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

