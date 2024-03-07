Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,382,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,997,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,743,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,195,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

STVN stock traded down €2.85 ($3.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €30.25 ($32.88). 394,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.46). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.69.

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

