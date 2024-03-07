Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,877 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter.

BSCS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.11. 139,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,919. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0704 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

