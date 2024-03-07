Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 804,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

