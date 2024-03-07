NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $5.50. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. NIO traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.57. 17,151,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 58,978,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.
The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 125.50% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
