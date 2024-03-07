NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $5.50. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. NIO traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.57. 17,151,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 58,978,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO Stock Down 3.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $155,344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $73,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 125.50% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.